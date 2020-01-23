

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hunting Plc. (HTG.L), an energy services group, announced Thursday the appointment of Bruce Ferguson as Group Finance Director. Ferguson will be appointed to the Board at the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting on April 15, subject to shareholder approval.



Ferguson succeeds Peter Rose, Group Finance Director, who has notified the Board of his intention to retire as a Director and step down from the Board on the same date. Rose has been with the company over the past 23 years and the past 12 years as Finance Director on the Board.



Ferguson is currently Managing Director of the European, Middle East and African operations. Earlier, Ferguson held a number of senior financial positions within the Company.



Jay Glick, Chairman, said, 'Bruce brings considerable experience and knowledge to the Board having been with the Company for 26 years, of which nine years have been as Managing Director of European operations.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

