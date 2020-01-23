

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - British telecom major Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) announced Thursday a new partnership agreement in Switzerland with Swiss telecom operator Sunrise Communications AG. The agreement began on January 1.



Vodafone noted that the strategic partnership will allow Sunrise's Enterprise customers to benefit from a range of Vodafone Business services. These include mobile connectivity, roaming and central procurement.



Over time, the companies plan to deliver fixed/mobile converged services to Enterprises across Europe and beyond, as well as leverage their combined 5G scale and leadership to ensure their customers can benefit from cutting-edge gigabit networks.



