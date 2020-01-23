

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - German fibre network operator Tele Columbus AG announced Thursday that it has concluded a cooperation with mobilcom-debitel Shop GmbH, a unit of subsidiary of freenet AG (FRAGF.PK) for distributing fixed-line internet products.



Starting February, Tele Columbus' PUR brand fibre-based internet products will be part of the portfolio in the more than 550 mobilcom-debitel shops and franchise partners.



Under the cooperation deal, the PUR brand will be extensively marketed in the mobilcom-debitel shops. The cooperation is centred on the distribution of fibre-based internet products as well as the popular Surf & Phone + HDTV bundles of PUR with integrated Telephony and TV services which will also be available in the shops of mobilcom-debitel.



The company expects the distribution agreement to significantly increase the reach of PUR brand. Beyond the own-branded PUR retail shops, which are in close proximity to the connected homes, the cooperation with mobilcom-debitel will now allow for a distribution in heavily frequented high-street locations.



Jochen Otterbach, Managing Director of mobilcom-debitel Shop GmbH stated, 'In light of our strategy to offer service-oriented and provider-independent advice to our customers, we deem the clear and simple IP fixed-line tariff portfolio of PUR to have good potential to be adopted.'



