

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Five Star Food Inc. is recalling certain Sham Gardens Excellent tahina containers for potential contamination with Salmonella, the US Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.



The recall involves 100 cases of Excellent tahina 800 g and 100 cases of Excellent tahina 400 g containers. The products hold a best buy date of November 2020. They were distributed in states of Michigan, Ohio, New York, Florida, North Dakota, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Texas.



The recall was initiated after finding the issue in a random sampling by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The company said it is yet to receive the final laboratory reports.



The Garden City, Michigan-based company, however, has not received any reports of illness related to the recalled products till date.



Five Star Food and the FDA urged consumers who have purchased Sham Gardens Tahini to discontinue use and return it to the store of purchase for a full refund.



Salmonella are a group of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever called salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. Most people with salmonellosis develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.



In early December, Tailor Cut Produce had recalled certain cut fruit mix after the FDA identified the products as potential source of an outbreak of illnesses caused by Salmonella Javiana in Pennsylvania.



The FDA in September had issued a warning letter against Performance Dog frozen raw pet food. In recent times, Go Raw, LLC recalled Quest Beef Cat Food and George's Prepared Foods recalled ready-to-eat pork sausage patty and turkey sausage patty products for the same concerns.



