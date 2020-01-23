

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial production declined in December, led by falls in electricity output, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Thursday.



Industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 0.4 percent year-on-year in December, led by a 9.3 percent drop in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply.



Meanwhile, manufacturing output rose 0.7 percent in December. Excluding refined petroleum, manufacturing grew 4.8 percent.



Output in the mining and quarrying increased 5.5 percent and those of water supply and waste management rose 1.3 percent.



Among the major industrial groupings, output of energy and durable goods declined 12.2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.



On the other hand, production of capital goods surged 22.9 percent and those of non-durable and intermediate goods increased by 2.1 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 7.1 percent in December.



