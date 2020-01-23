Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857621 ISIN: US9182041080 Ticker-Symbol: VFP 
Tradegate
23.01.20
13:34 Uhr
82,28 Euro
-2,94
-3,45 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VF CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VF CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,91
81,91
14:03
80,14
81,71
14:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VF
VF CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VF CORPORATION82,28-3,45 %