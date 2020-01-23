

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) said it has introduced Noshtalgia--a fresh podcast that provides a culinary trip down memory lane. Noshtalgia is now available to stream on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and other podcast platforms.



The company said the entertaining and inspiring series will focus on food memories from real people, reliving memorable moments from around the dinner table.



The company predicts global tastes, nostalgic flavors and functional foods will influence the way people eat in the year ahead, and plant-based foods will continue to grow in popularity.



Kroger said it plans to continue to expand its diverse portfolio of Fair Trade Certified products in 2020, as well as complete its plan to standardize date labels for its Brands food products, reducing food waste by providing simpler, easier-to-understand product quality and safety information as part of its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact commitment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

