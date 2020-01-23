

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) announced the company expects fiscal 2020 earnings per share excluding net special items to be between $4.00 and $6.00. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $5.10. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth-quarter earnings per share, excluding net special items, was $1.15, up 19 percent year over year. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.14, for the quarter.



Fourth-quarter total revenue increased 3.4 percent year-over-year to $11.31 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter.



The company declared a dividend of $0.10 per share to be paid Feb. 19, 2020, to stockholders of record as of Feb. 5, 2020.



American Airlines Group said it is committed to generating significant free cash flow for shareholders in 2020 and beyond and presently expects to generate approximately $6 billion in free cash flow over the next two years.



