

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) said that Health Canada has approved the company's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA in combination with Inlyta, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, for first-line treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma or RCC.



The approval was based on findings from the pivotal Phase 3 KEYNOTE-426 trial, which demonstrated significant improvements in overall survival, progression-free survival and objective response rate for KEYTRUDA in combination with axitinib compared to sunitinib.



Renal cell carcinoma is the most common form of kidney cancer, representing 80 per cent of all cases. The five-year survival rate for advanced RCC is currently estimated to be 8 percent.



