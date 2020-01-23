

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) announced earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.40 billion, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $1.55 billion, or $2.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.5% to $5.21 billion from $5.76 billion last year.



Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.40 Bln. vs. $1.55 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.02 vs. $2.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.04 -Revenue (Q4): $5.21 Bln vs. $5.76 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UNION PACIFIC-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de