

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, consumer products firm Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) initiated adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.10 to $7.35 per share compared to $6.89 per share in 2019.



Net sales are also expected to increase 1 percent from $4.58 billion reported in 2019, including organic sales growth of 2 percent, with improvements in net selling prices, volumes and product mix.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.25 per share on sales growth of 1.0 percent to $18.61 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.



Recently, the Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend increase of 3.9 percent to $1.07 per share, payable on April 2, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 6, 2020.



