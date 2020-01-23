Kevin Dillon, Co-Founder, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer of ERI, the nation's leading recycler of electronic waste and the world's largest IT asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, described the current state of electronics recycling and data destruction as they relate to collection targets at the International Electronics Recycling Congress (IERC) 2020 in Salzburg, Austria today.

Dillon was invited by IERC organizers to share his knowledge and insights as part of a round table panel titled "Collection Targets Achievability Accountability," in which he weighed in on the emergence of collection targets as well as stakeholder issues such as ITAD and OEM compliance and how they affect the US and global markets. Joining Dillon on the panel were Paolo Falcioni of APPLiA Home Appliance Europe (Belgium); Bettina Lorz of the European Commission (Belgium); Dr. Federico Magalini of Sofies UK Consulting Limited (United Kingdom); and Alvin Piadasa of TES Group (Australia). The discussion was moderated by Jonathan Perry of Dell (United Kingdom).

During the discussion, Dillon explained how issues such as manufacturer compliance and data destruction have become top-of-mind concerns for recycling customers and are now essential elements of the responsible electronic recycling process. He also described the tremendous amount of e-waste working its way into the waste stream as a result of technological innovation.

"We're grateful to have been asked by our friends at ICM and Dell to participate in this important conference and to take part in this vital discussion alongside this group of global experts," said Dillon. "It's key that we as an industry focus on the various ways we can move forward as the manufacturing side continues to evolve. And each step of the way, we must never lose sight of the importance of environmental responsibility and the proper destruction of digital data."

The IERC 2020 is largely considered to be the electronic recycling industry's leading international event, bringing together over 500 international experts (recyclers, technology and equipment providers, associations, NGOs, regulators and many more) from around the globe. Each year at IERC, the industry's leading experts are invited to discuss the latest recycling technologies, regulations, manufacturing processes and value of raw materials.

