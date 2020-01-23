Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 888024 ISIN: US46120E6023 Ticker-Symbol: IUI1 
Tradegate
23.01.20
21:58 Uhr
554,90 Euro
+4,70
+0,85 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
549,50
552,80
22:55
554,30
557,40
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INTUITIVE SURGICAL
INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC554,90+0,85 %