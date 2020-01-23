

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $357.7 million, or $2.99 per share. This compares with $292.5 million, or $2.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $417.0 million or $3.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.9% to $1.28 billion from $1.05 billion last year.



Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $417.0 Mln. vs. $353.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.48 vs. $2.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.38 -Revenue (Q4): $1.28 Bln vs. $1.05 Bln last year.



