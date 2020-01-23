

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) has agreed to make a a public delisting offer to the Axel Springer SE (AXELF.PK) shareholders with an offer price amounting to 63 euros in cash per share. Axel Springer SE plans to file a delisting application prior to the expiration of the acceptance period of the offer.



In July 2019, KKR announced its intention to propose a delisting to the other consortium members and to the Executive Board of Axel Springer SE following the successful tender offer. Through the public tender offer as well as additional purchases, KKR has acquired approximately 44.9 percent of Axel Springer's share capital.



Friede Springer and Mathias Döpfner together hold approximately 45.4 percent of Axel Springer's share capital. They will not tender these shares directly or indirectly into the delisting offer.



