

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $257.1 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $284.9 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Skyworks Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $288.8 million or $1.68 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.8% to $896.1 million from $972.0 million last year.



Skyworks Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $288.8 Mln. vs. $324.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.68 vs. $1.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.65 -Revenue (Q1): $896.1 Mln vs. $972.0 Mln last year.



