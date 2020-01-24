

BRADFORD (dpa-AFX) - Supermarket chain Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc (MRW.L) is planning to cut 3,000 management roles across its stores as part of a major restructuring, reports said. The company further will create more shop floor jobs.



Around 7,000 new hourly-paid roles will be created at its 500 stores, resulting in 4,000 more employees. The new jobs, which will be a mixture of part and full time posts, will mainly be customer-facing roles, including butchers, bakers, fishmongers.



The company said the affected managers, who wants to continue to work at Morrisons, are able to move to the new shop floor level jobs.



David Lepley, Morrisons group retail director, said, 'Whilst there will be a short period of uncertainty for some managers affected by these proposals we will be supporting them through this process.'



The company reportedly pays 9 pounds per hour to front-line store staff.





