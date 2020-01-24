

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), reported that the Phase III IMvigor010 study evaluating Tecentriq as an adjuvant (after surgery) monotherapy treatment did not meet its primary endpoint of disease-free survival compared to observation in people with muscle-invasive urothelial cancer.



Genentech noted that, in addition to ongoing Phase III studies in early and advanced bladder cancer, the company has an extensive development program for Tecentriq, including multiple ongoing and planned Phase III studies across genitourinary, skin, breast, gastrointestinal, gynecological and head and neck cancers.



