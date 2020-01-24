

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rallied on Friday after the World Health Organization stopped short of calling the virus outbreak in China a global emergency and data showed a modest upturn in business activity across Germany's private sector.



The IHS Markit's Flash Germany Composite Output Index - which tracks the combined change in activity across the country's manufacturing and service sectors, rose to 51.1, the highest since last August, from 50.2 in December.



The benchmark DAX jumped 150 points, or 1.13 percent, to 13,538 after losing 0.9 percent the previous day.



Axel Springer shares advanced 0.7 percent. KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) has agreed to make a public delisting offer to shareholders of the digital publishing house with an offer price amounting to 63 euros in cash per share.



Axel Springer plans to file a delisting application prior to the expiration of the acceptance period of the offer.



Bayer rallied 3.5 percent after reports that it is in talks to create what might become a $10 billion settlement of tens of thousands of cancer lawsuits.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX