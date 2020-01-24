Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CZ4H ISIN: US65339F1012 Ticker-Symbol: FP3 
Tradegate
24.01.20
14:36 Uhr
235,90 Euro
+0,70
+0,30 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTERA ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXTERA ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
235,15
235,80
14:38
235,15
235,80
14:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEXTERA ENERGY
NEXTERA ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEXTERA ENERGY INC235,90+0,30 %