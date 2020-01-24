

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) said it continues to project adjusted earnings per share compound annual growth rate to be in a range of 6% to 8% through 2021, off the 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $7.70, plus accretion of $0.15 and $0.20 in 2020 and 2021, respectively, from the Florida acquisitions.



For 2020, NextEra Energy continues to expect adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $8.70 to $9.20.



For 2022, NextEra Energy expects to grow 6% to 8%, off 2021 adjusted earnings per share, to be in a range of $10.00 to $10.75 per share.



On an adjusted basis, NextEra Energy's full-year 2019 earnings were $8.37 per share, compared to $7.70 per share, in 2018, a year-over-year growth in adjusted earnings per share of approximately 8.7%.



