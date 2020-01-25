

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, said that it completes the acquisition of Nye Lubricants Inc., a manufacturer of synthetic lubricants.



In October 2019, the FUCHS Group signed agreement to acquire Nye Lubricants Inc.



With this acquisition the FUCHS Group further expands its specialty lubricants product portfolio, offering engineered solutions across multiple markets while creating opportunities to serve new high-end, critical applications. The business will continue to be operated out of its Fairhaven, Massachusetts, location.



Nye employs 180 people and generated $51 million in sales in its fiscal year 2018, throughout North America, Europe and Asia.



