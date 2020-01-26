

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing has successfully completed the first test flight of the world's longest and largest twin-engine jet, the 777X.



It will boost the company's image after its 737 aircraft were grounded by airlines worldwide in March last year following two deadly crashes within a short span of five months that killed a total of 346 people.



The first flight took off from Everett, Washington and landed about four hours later at Seattle's Boeing Field. Two attempts were called off this week due to high winds. Further tests are needed before the aircraft enters service next year.



According to Boeing, the 777X aircraft will deliver 10 percent lower fuel use and emissions and 10 percent lower operating costs than the competition through advanced aerodynamics, the latest generation carbon-fiber composite wing and the most advanced commercial engine ever built, GE Aviation's GE9X.



Boeing expects to deliver the first 777X in 2021. It has won 340 orders and commitments from leading carriers around the world, including ANA, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines.



