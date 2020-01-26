Vienna Airport: The year 2019 was characterised by strong passenger growth. 39.5 million travellers (+15.0%) were registered by the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport and the foreign strategic investments in Malta Airport and Kosice Airport). Vienna Airport itself handled a total of 31.7 million passengers (+17.1%), comprising a new all-time high. The growth curve will likely flatten out in 2020, but the outlook continues to be positive. The Flughafen Wien Group expects a 3-4% rise in passenger volume along with an increase in revenue, EBITDA and the net profit. The total number of passengers at Vienna Airport is anticipated to climb by 3-5% in the year 2020. Günther Ofner, Member of the Management Board of Flughafen Wien AG, comments: "2019 was a strong year for Flughafen ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...