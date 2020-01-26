Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 26.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AMK9 ISIN: AT00000VIE62 Ticker-Symbol: FLW1 
Tradegate
23.01.20
17:37 Uhr
37,100 Euro
+0,050
+0,14 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,750
36,900
25.01.
36,850
36,950
24.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AT&S
AT&S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AT&S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AG22,000-0,27 %
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG37,100+0,14 %