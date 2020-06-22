

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - SEGRO plc (SGRO.L) announced Monday the sale of City Park Vienna in Austria to Nuveen Real Estate for 65 million euros, in line with December 2019 book value.



With the disposal, SEGRO exits from Austria, in line with its strategy.



City Park comprises a cross-dock warehouse, a recently developed urban warehouse park and development land. The warehouses total 20,100 sq m of space, comprising an 8,200 sq m fully let cross-dock facility and a recently completed 11,900 sq m urban warehouse scheme.



There is an additional 6.1 hectares of development land with building permits in place for a further 39,000 sq m of urban warehousing.



In the deal, SEGRO was advised by Knight Frank and Otto Immobilien.



