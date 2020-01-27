

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer confidence decreased in January after improving in the previous month, survey data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



The consumer sentiment index fell to -4.6 in January from -4.2 in December. In November, the score was -5.0.



Among four components of the confidence index, views of their own current economy and spending money on durable goods weakened, while the assessment of near future of Finland's economy improved slightly in January compared to December.



The data was collected from 1,063 persons resident in Finland between January 1 and 19.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX