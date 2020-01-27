

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's manufacturing sentiment deteriorated in January, survey data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries showed on Monday.



The manufacturing confidence index decreased to -8 in January from -5 in December. The reading was well below its long-term average of +1.



The construction confidence indicator remained unchanged at 3 in January. This was above its long-term average of -6.



The service sector confidence indicator dropped to 10 points in January from 11 in the previous month.



The retail trade confidence declined eight points to -3 in January.



