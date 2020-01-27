

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee came off slightly from its early low against the U.S. dollar in the late morning session on Monday.



The decline came after the death toll from China's new coronavirus grew to 80, raising concerns the outbreak could severely disrupt the Chinese economy, an engine of global growth.



The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 175 points, or 0.42 percent, to 41,439, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 53 points, or 0.43 percent, at 12,196.



The Indian rupee was trading at 71.35 against the greenback, after recovering from near a 3-week low of 71.50 seen during opening for Indian markets. The rupee had set a 4-day high of 71.09 against the greenback earlier in the session. The pair had finished Friday's deals at 71.24.



