

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma Plc (HLMA.L) said it has acquired NovaBone Products, LLC, a manufacturer of synthetic bone graft products, based in Florida, USA. The initial cash consideration for NovaBone is $97 million. Additional earn-out considerations are of up to an aggregate maximum of $40 million.



NovaBone's products are used to accelerate bone regeneration, primarily for orthopaedic and dental surgical procedures.



Halma Plc also announced the acquisition of 70 percent of FireMate Software Pty. Ltd., a Brisbane, Australia-based company which provides cloud-based fire protection maintenance software to fire contractors. The consideration, payable in two tranches, consist of: an initial 6.2 million pounds at closing and a further 3.3 million pounds contingent on performance to 30 June 2022. Halma also has an option to purchase the remaining 30% of FireMate.



