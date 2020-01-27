

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales fell in December after rising in the preceding month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



Retail sales fell 0.5 percent month-on-month in December, after a 0.1 percent rise in November. In October, sales declined 0.3 percent.



Sales of other consumables, and clothing and other goods decreased by 1.1 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, in December.



Meanwhile, sales of food and other groceries rose 0.1 percent.



On an annual basis, retail sales declined 0.6 percent in December, after remaining stable in the prior month.



For the January to December period, retail sales edged up 0.1 percent compared to 1.7 percent rise in the same period last year.



