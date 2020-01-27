

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Monday, Germany's ifo business sentiment survey report is due. The business confidence index is expected to rise to 97.0 in January from 96.3 in December.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the pound and the dollar, it rose against the yen. Against the franc, it held steady.



The euro was worth 1.1033 against the greenback, 120.30 against the yen, 1.0710 against the franc and 0.8439 against the pound as of 3:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX