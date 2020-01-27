

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's jobless rate rose for the second straight month in December, data from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.



The registered jobless rate rose to 5.2 percent in December from 5.1 percent in November. This was in line with economists' expectations. The jobless rate was at the same level in August.



In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.8 percent.



The newly registered unemployed persons decreased to 118,000 in December from 133,700 in the same month last year. In November, the number of unemployed persons was 122,500.



