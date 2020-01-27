

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $25.83 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $50.77 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.8% to $453.34 million from $531.84 million last year.



Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $25.83 Mln. vs. $50.77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.20 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $453.34 Mln vs. $531.84 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de