

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - D R Horton Inc. (DHI) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $431.3 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $287.2 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $4.02 billion from $3.52 billion last year.



D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $431.3 Mln. vs. $287.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.16 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q1): $4.02 Bln vs. $3.52 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $18.5 - $19.1 Bln



