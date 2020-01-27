

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Telecom conglomerate Comcast Corp. said it is planning to open a Nintendo themed park at the Universal Orlando in 2023.



During the fourth-quarter earnings conference call, The owner of NBCUniversal said it will open Super Nintendo World in Japan this year with launches in the US to follow in the coming years.



After Osaka, the company plans to bring Nintendo to Hollywood, in the fourth gate in Florida. The fourth park at the Universal Orlando will be based on characters from Nintendo.



NBCUniversal in August last year had said it was building a new, fourth, theme park to be called Universal's Epic Universe at the Universal Orlando Resort. The company did not disclose further details then, but there were much speculation about an upcoming Nintendo themed park.



Comcast now said it has started construction on Universal's Epic Universe that will be opening in 2023.



Universal Orlando, which currently employees 25,000 people, plans to hire an additional 14,000 team members as part of Epic Universe. It will be located within a larger 750-acre site that nearly doubles Universal's size.



In Japan, Super Nintendo World will be open and ready during the summer, coinciding with the Tokyo Olympics. The company expects that the new park holds the potential to drive substantial incremental attendance at Universal Studios Japan.



Further, Comcast has plans to open a brand-new park in Beijing in 2021, which will be the largest park it has built ever.



Stephen Burke, Chief Executive Officer, NBCUniversal, said, 'If you look out, I think the next big thing on the horizon is Nintendo. Nintendo, based on our research, is one of the biggest potential drivers of attendance that you could have of any kind of IP. It's up there with Harry Potter, which -- in some of our parks, Harry potter drove incremental attendance of about 2 million people. So Nintendo is in very rarefied air.'



