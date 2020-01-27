

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PCNA has recalled about 5,000 units of Spare 10,000 mAh Power Banks for possible fire and burn hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement. These include 445 units sold in Canada.



The company said the power bank's lithium-ion battery can overheat and ignite, causing fire and burn hazards.



The recall involves Spare Power Bank used to charge electronic devices that have a 10,000 mAh Grade A lithium ion battery. The white colored power banks, decorated with various logo, has LED indicator lights, and a flashlight. The power banks measure about 5 1/2 inches long by 2 1/2 inches wide.



The company said it has received one report of fire involving the recalled power banks. However, no injuries have been reported.



PCNA advised consumers to immediately unplug and stop using the recalled power banks and dispose of the recalled power banks by following local laws for disposal of lithium-ion batteries.



The power banks were manufactured in China and imported to the U.S. by New Kensington, Pennsylvania-based PCNA, the owner of Leedsworld, Inc. They were given to consumers as free promotional products at meetings or events across the U.S. from July 2019 through September 2019.



In October last year, Michaels Store had recalled 14,000 units of 'Bead Landing' tassel keychain mobile power banks due to a similar issue of the lithium ion battery in the keychain's mobile power bank possibly overheating and posing fire and burn hazards.



Earlier in March 2019, Daniel M. Friedman & Associates recalled 170,500 units of Universal Rechargeable Power Banks that can possibly overheat to cause a fire hazard. These included 6,900 sold in Canada. These came in a variety of colors and shapes, including a unicorn head, a cat with sunglasses, and a rainbow between two clouds.



