

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) revealed a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $98.53 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $130.91 million, or $2.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, F5 Networks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $155.37 million or $2.55 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $569.31 million from $543.77 million last year.



F5 Networks Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $155.37 Mln. vs. $163.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.55 vs. $2.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.43 -Revenue (Q1): $569.31 Mln vs. $543.77 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.14 - $2.17 Next quarter revenue guidance: $580 - $590 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

F5 NETWORKS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de