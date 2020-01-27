

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $288 million, or $4.52 per share. This compares with $170 million, or $2.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $5.38 billion from $5.66 billion last year.



Whirlpool Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.91 vs. $4.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.27 -Revenue (Q4): $5.38 Bln vs. $5.66 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WHIRLPOOL-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de