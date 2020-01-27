Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853707 ISIN: US2600031080 Ticker-Symbol: DOV 
Tradegate
27.01.20
12:11 Uhr
104,00 Euro
-3,00
-2,80 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DOVER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOVER CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
104,00
105,00
22:31
104,00
105,00
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DOVER
DOVER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DOVER CORPORATION104,00-2,80 %