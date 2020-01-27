

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia is on Tuesday scheduled to see December results for the indexes for business confidence and business conditions from NAB, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In November, the index for business confidence came in with a score of 0, while business conditions was at +4.



Japan will release December numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.1 percent on year - unchanged from the November reading.



Finally, the markets in Taiwan, China and Hong Kong remain closed on Tuesday for the Lunar New Year holiday.



