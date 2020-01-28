

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 2.1 percent on year in December, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.



Producer prices were flat on month after adding 0.2 percent in November.



Among the individual components, prices were up for transportation, communications, finance and insurance. Prices were down for advertising and security services.



For all of 2019, producer prices were up 1.1 percent on year - slowing slightly from the 1.2 percent annual increase in 2018.



