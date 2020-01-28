

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP AG (SAP) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at Euro1.65 billion, or Euro1.37 per share. This compares with Euro1.69 billion, or Euro1.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to Euro8.04 billion from Euro7.43 billion last year.



SAP AG earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): Euro1.65 Bln. vs. Euro1.69 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): Euro1.37 vs. Euro1.41 last year. -Revenue (Q4): Euro8.04 Bln vs. Euro7.43 Bln last year.



