

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi announced the U.S. FDA has accepted for Priority Review the supplemental Biologics License Application for Dupixent as an add-on maintenance treatment for children aged 6 to 11 years with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The target action date for the FDA decision is May 26, 2020.



The FDA previously granted breakthrough therapy designation to Dupixent for the treatment of severe atopic dermatitis in children 6 months to 11 years of age.



Dupixent is approved in the U.S. to treat patients aged 12 years and older with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.



