KUALA LUMPUR (dpa-AFX) - The Malaysian Ringgit slipped against the U.S. dollar in the Asian session on Tuesday amid concerns about the global economic impact of the fast-spreading Wuhan coronavirus.



The Malaysian currency fell to near a 3-week low of 4.0840 against the greenback from Monday's closing value of 4.0645. The Malaysian Ringgit is seen finding support around the 4.2 region.



