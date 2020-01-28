

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - SEGRO plc (SGRO.L), a UK Real Estate Investment Trust, announced Tuesday that Phil Redding, Chief Investment officer, is stepping down from the Board at the end of January, and is leaving the business at the end of April 2020.



Regarding this, the company made certain senior leadership changes for transitioning his responsibilities.



The company noted that responsibility for disciplined capital allocation and portfolio planning will be integrated with a newly formed Strategy, Investment and Innovation function reporting to Soumen Das, Chief Financial Officer.



Further, local investment activities will be embedded within the operating teams, alongside the existing asset management, leasing and development functions, reporting to the six Business Unit Directors under the leadership of Andy Gulliford, Chief Operating Officer.



Redding joined SEGRO in 1995 and his most recent roles included Business Unit Director for the London portfolio and Chief Investment Officer since 2011. He has been on the Board since 2013.



