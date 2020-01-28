Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0N9B0 ISIN: GB00B5ZN1N88 Ticker-Symbol: S4VC 
Frankfurt
28.01.20
09:15 Uhr
10,585 Euro
-0,045
-0,42 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SEGRO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEGRO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,500
10,875
10:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SEGRO
SEGRO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEGRO PLC10,585-0,42 %