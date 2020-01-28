

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent Plc. (SVT.L) said that it does not change performance or outlook for the year 2019/20. The company remains on track to deliver at least 25 million pounds in customer ODI net outperformance payments for the year. It will take the total amount deferred to AMP7 revenue to at least 177 million pounds in nominal prices.



The dividend for fiscal year 20/21 is expected to be 101.58 pence per share, using CPIH of 1.50%.



The company has decided to accept the Final Determination for the period 2020-2025, published by Ofwat last month. A totex allowance for the next five years will be 6.8 billion pounds, in line with its PR19 business plan.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SEVERN TRENT-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de