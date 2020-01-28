

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound declined against its major counterparts in early European deals on Tuesday.



The pound slipped to 1-week lows of 1.2609 against the franc and 1.3004 against the dollar, from its early highs of 1.2678 and 1.3065, respectively.



Reversing from its early highs of 142.46 against the yen and 0.8433 against the euro, the pound declined to near a 3-week low of 141.61 and a 6-day low of 0.8473, respectively.



If the pound falls further, it may find support around 1.23 against the franc, 1.28 against the dollar, 138.00 against the yen and 0.86 against the euro.



