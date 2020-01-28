

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were flat to slightly higher on Tuesday as investors sought bargains after recent selloff on concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in China.



With the death toll reaching 106 in China and the virus spreading to more than 10 countries, China has already extended the Lunar New Year holiday to February 2 nationally, and to February 9 for Shanghai.



Tangshan, China's largest steelmaking city in northern Hebei province, announced today that it is suspending all public transit within the city in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 5 points at 7,417 after declining as much as 2.3 percent the previous day.



Luxury goods maker Burberry Group fell 2.3 percent to extend losses.



Retailer Sainsbury was little changed after it promised to reduce its net carbon emissions to zero over the next 20 years.



Online food order and delivery service Just Eat edged lower after announcing a nationwide partnership with McDonald's in the U.K. and Ireland.



Severn Trent rose half a percent. The water utility said that it does not change performance or outlook for the year 2019/20.



SEGRO gained 0.7 percent. The property investment and development company announced that Phil Redding, Chief Investment officer, is stepping down from the Board at the end of January, and is leaving the business at the end of April 2020.



