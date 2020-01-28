Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858250 ISIN: US5797802064 Ticker-Symbol: MCX 
Tradegate
28.01.20
13:16 Uhr
147,42 Euro
-9,32
-5,95 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MCCORMICK & COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MCCORMICK & COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
146,04
149,44
13:27
146,12
147,64
13:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MCCORMICK & CO
MCCORMICK & COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MCCORMICK & COMPANY147,42-5,95 %