

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales rose in December after falling in the preceding month, data from the Central Statistics Office reported on Tuesday.



The retail sales volume increased 3.6 percent month-on-month in December, after a 2.8 percent fall in November. In October, sales rose 0.4 percent.



The value of retail sales grew 3.4 percent monthly in December, reversing a 2.2 fall in the preceding month. This was the first growth in three months.



On an annual basis, the retail sales volume gained 5.8 percent in December, following a 1.9 percent rise in the prior month.



On a yearly basis, the value of retail sales increased 4.6 percent in December, after a 0.6 percent rise in the previous month.



