

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix has signed a multi-year agreement with animation studio Titmouse for the production of original adult animated series.



Netflix said in a press release that as per the deal, it will also have a first look at adult animated series developed and created at Titmouse.



The two companies have already partnered on a number of adult animated series, including critically-acclaimed and Emmy nominated 'Big Mouth' from Brutus Pink and upcoming series 'The Midnight Gospel' from Pendleton Ward and Duncan Trussell.



'This new and exciting relationship will help quench our relentless thirst for producing animated cartoons,' said Chris Prynoski, president and founder of Titmouse.



'We're thrilled to expand our collaboration with Chris, Shannon, and the entire team at Titmouse as we continue to develop and produce bold original animation together,' said Mike Moon, Head of adult animation for Netflix.



Titmouse is an award-winning animation production company based in Los Angeles with artist-run studios there, in New York City, and Vancouver.



Titmouse has been at the forefront of the evolving animation industry and produced a variety of projects.



Netflix is the world's leading media-services provider and production company streaming TV series, documentaries and feature films in a wide variety of genres and languages.



Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Netflix has 167 million paid memberships in more than 190 countries.



